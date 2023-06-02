Heating Up to Start the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Mostly Sunny and Warm Friday

Heating up to near 90 Saturday

Backdoor cold front Saturday PM — iso. storms

Cooler Sunday

TD 2 — not much development overnight Discussion:

Temps will heat up into the mid 80s today. It will be mostly sunny and warm as surface high pressure keeps a settled forecast for the region. Temps will soar to near 90 on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. A backdoor cold front will slide through the region Saturday evening. This could trigger a few showers and storms, with the best chance of rain for areas north of I-40. Temps will cool as drier air settled in Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s. Temps will warm back into the mid to upper 80s early next week. Another cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing slightly better rain/storm chances. The rest of the week will be quiet with highs a few degrees below average in the low 80s.

Tropics:

TD 2 hasn’t organized much overnight. The window of opportunity to strengthen into our first named storm of the season is closing quickly. The hurricane hunters will do another recon mission later this morning. TD 2 will slide south over the next 24 to 48 hours where it will battle even more shear and drier air, choking out development. It will likely become a remnant low by Saturday evening. Indirectly, Florida will still be impacted by this storm, even though it will be staying far off the coast. 1-2″ with up to 5″ of rainfall will be possible for Central and Southern Florida through Saturday.