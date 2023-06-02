Suspect Arrested After Fraley Church Road Murder Investigation

GASTONIA, N.C, – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man Friday, June 2nd.

Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department have arrested and charged 57-year-old James Robinson with the murder of 26-year-old Brandon Patty that occurred inside a home on Fraley Church Road.

On June 1st around 5:30 p.m., detectives responded to the residence and reported that Patty was unconscious and soon pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Robinson was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.