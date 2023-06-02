Up ‘n Adam: Carolina Harbor

FORT MILL, S.C. — Adam Wurtzel took his “Up ‘n Adam” crew to the Carolina Harbor Water Park for a morning of thrilling slides and lots of fun.

First, we checked out Surf Club Harbor, which includes one of TWO wave pools on the Carowinds property.

Next, we got a glimpse of some gourmet food available for when families take a meal break in between slides!

Then, it was the moment we were waiting for. It’s slide time! “Up ‘n Adam” got to experience two different, and very unique attractions. Boogie Board Racer is a slide where guests can race against their friends, and Pirate’s Plank, three separate slides where the floor drops out from under you!

Carolina Harbor is now open for the summer!