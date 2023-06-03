Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Charlotte Store Owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The man who fatally shot Charlotte store owner, Massaquoi Kotay has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder and a firearm offense.

The trial, which began on May 15, ended on Friday, June 2nd with the jury’s guilty verdict.

Kotay, 45, was a Liberian immigrant who owned the North End Convenience Store on North Tryon Street. He was working in the store in January 2017 when Shalome Scott and Desmond Black walked into the store together. Scott, who was armed with a gun, then shot Kotay and fled the store. Mr. Kotay died as he ran to a neighboring store for help.

The Mecklenburg County Homicide Team tried Scott, 28, for first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury found him guilty as charged. Superior Court Judge Matt Osman then sentenced Scott to life in prison without the possibility of parole.