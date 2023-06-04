CityLYNX Gold Line to Change Operation Hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Effective June 5, 2023, the CityLYNX Gold Line will temporarily change its hours of operation as part of the June service changes. On weekdays, the streetcar will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:26 p.m., on Saturdays the streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. to 11:26 p.m. and on Sundays the streetcar will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.

During the adjusted hours of operation, the streetcar will operate with 20-minute frequencies from the start of service until 8:30 p.m. and with 30-minute frequencies from 8:30 p.m. until the end of service for that day. CATS is committed to providing consistent communication with our customers and will continue to update riders once normal operation hours on the CityLYNX Gold Line have resumed.

For more information, visit RideTransit.org or contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.