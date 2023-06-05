Joran van der Sloot To Stand Trial In US For Extortion Charges Tied To Natalee Holloway Case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mother of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway could soon go face-to-face with Natalee’s suspected killer. Holloway disappeared on a trip to Aruba in 2005. Her mother Beth has spent the past 18 years trying to bring the main suspect, Joran van der Sloot, to justice.
Later this week, he is being extradited to the U.S. to stand trial. He’s not being tried for murdering Natalee. Instead, he is being tried for extorting money from Beth to find out where Natalee’s body is. Is any justice better than no justice?
