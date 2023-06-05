Woman Accused Of Hiring Hitman To Kill Her Online Dating Match’s Wife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Melody Sasser of Tennessee was looking for love online. She thought she found her match in David Wallace. Then he told her he was moving out of state and getting married. Melody is now accused of going to the “Online Killers Market” site and transferring $10,000 in Bitcoin for somebody to kill David’s wife.

Melody was taken into custody and is due to appear in federal court Thursday. She could get 10 years. Nobody was killed. What is your read on this situation?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode