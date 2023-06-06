Air Quality Warning in Effect for Parts of the Region Tuesday

AM Headlines:

Air Quality Alert in Effect until 8:15 pm

Hot with more sunshine

Isolated storms south of I-85 today

Cold front brings more showers/storms Wednesday

Cooler Thursday

Heating up this weekend Discussion:

An air quality warning is in effect today as smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches the region under a more stagnant air mass. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors. A boundary will stall across the Carolinas today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with isolated storms south of I-85. A cold front will move through the region tomorrow. This will bring more showers and storms Wednesday with cooler temps for Thursday as highs top out in the upper 70s. The pleasant, warm, and sunny forecast leads into the weekend as highs reach the low to mid-80s. A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms late Sunday into Monday of next week.