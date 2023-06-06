Charlotte Man Accused Of Punching 1-Year-Old In Face

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 26-year-old man is accused of punching a 1-year-old in the face.

Rico Williams is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail on the charge of assault on a child under 12-years-old.

According to the police report, the incident happened just before noon on Sunday at the 1500 block of South Tryon St. That’s when police say Williams punched the child.

The 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released the same day.

Williams remains in jail on a $125,000 bond.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Records show, Williams has been arrested at least five times in 2023. His most recent arrest, prior to the alleged assault on the baby, was in April. He was charged with assault on a female. He posted bond on June 1st for that crime.