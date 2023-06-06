Code Orange Air Quality Alert in Effect for Parts of the Region

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















An Air Quality Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will drift south into the Carolinas today. This will create hazy skies and more vivid sunrises and sunsets through Wednesday.

However, the higher levels of smoke particles closer to the surface, as well as warmer temperatures and sunshine will increase ozone production to unhealthy levels for some as a boundary stalls south of I-85. A northwest breeze will carry the higher levels of ozone downwind from Mecklenburg County to Cabarrus and Union counties. A Code Orange Alert Day is also in effect for the mountain tops with Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. Any county under an Air Quality Warning is also under a burn ban.

A cold front will help to clear this stagnant air mass through the day Wednesday.

Get the latest forecast and the latest information on all weather alerts from the WCCB Weather App.