Code Red Air Quality Issued For The First Time In 7 Years
There is a Code Red or Code Orange Air Quality Alert for all of North Carolina on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.
‘Code Red’ Air Quality means the air quality is unhealthy for the general public, not just those with breathing troubles. Everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outside on Wednesday.
The poor air quality is due to smoke moving in from the eastern Canadian wildfires.
Some haze could linger through the remainder of the week, but the worst air quality is expected on Wednesday before conditions improve in wake of a midweek cold front.