The Importance of Skin Exams

Dr. Scott Paviol joined Rising to discuss the importance of skin screenings and why these are so important to catch the early stages of skin cancer.

Annual skin screenings with your dermatologist is essential. Your doctor will check your body for any suspicious-looking growths for potential cancer growth.

Self-exams in between these appointments are key. You will be the best advocate in knowing if a mole has changed in size or color. Dr. Paviol says the best way to remember what to look for is by the ABCDEs of Melanoma.

A is for asymmetry — moles that are not symmetrical

B is for border — uneven borders could be a sign of skin cancer

C is for color — moles that are different color or different shades

D is for diameter — any mole that is larger than a pencil eraser

E is for evolving — any moles or growths that change over time

Early detection is key, so it is important to keep an eye and regularly monitor your skin for any changes outside of your annual skin screening with your dermatologist. To get more information on skin cancer and detection or to make an appointment with Dr. Paviol for a skin screening, visit his website here.