Air Quality Alert Continues Into Thursday
Some haze will stick around through the remainder of the week
Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight tonight
Forecast:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with clearing through the day. Some haze will stick around, but not as thick as today. Highs near 80. Isolated showers and storms.
Friday: Sunny and nice. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s with PM scattered showers.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin