Air Quality Alert Continues Into Thursday

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight tonight

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with clearing through the day. Some haze will stick around, but not as thick as today. Highs near 80. Isolated showers and storms.

Friday: Sunny and nice. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s with PM scattered showers.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin