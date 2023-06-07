NC Law Makes It Illegal To Remove Bats During Protected Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have bats in your attic or around your home, you may not be able to get them removed for a while.

A law in North Carolina prevents residents from removing bats during their mating season, which is between May 1 and July 31.

During those three months bats are protected.

David Crowe, a wildlife biologist with Critter Control, said it’s very common to see bats in North Carolina.

He said if you think you may have bats look for droppings and then call a wildlife professional.

“What we would do if someone would call us about bats right now is we would come out and inspect their home and describe exactly where the bats are located. We can do the seal up on the rest of the house waiting on that August date so that when we evict the bats we’re not just chasing them from one spot to another in the house,” Crowe said.

Bat experts said these laws have been in place for decades.

If you break the law it’s a misdemeanor.