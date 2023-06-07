Foamy Material Floating In South Fork River Determined To Be Animal Excrement From Nearby Farm

The Latest:

Officials says the foamy, white material found in the South Fork Catawba River and Indian Creek is animal excrement that breached the containment reservoir on a nearby dairy farm, according to a news release.

Lincoln County Emergency Management says the amount of the spillage is unknown at this time but the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services says thousands of gallons of sewage was released into Indian Creek.

The leak came from a broken pump line at a dairy farm located near NC 150 and Crouse Road, according to a news release.

The water activity advisory issued in Lincoln County remains in effect until water samples meet safe water activity standards. However, Gaston County officials say the water is safe for recreational use.

Original Story (Posted: June 6, 2023):

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County and Gaston County officials along with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are investigating a foamy, white material that was seen by neighbors floating in Indian Creek and the South Fork River on Tuesday, June 6th.

As a preventive measure, the Lincoln County Health Director has issued a water activity advisory from south of Laboratory Mill in the South Fork Catawba River and Indian Creek.

Officials in Gaston County also released a press release saying they believe the material to be non-hazardous but is asking residents to avoid swimming or paddling in the river during the ongoing investigation.

Users should not engage in water activities that involve having bodily contact with the water. Lincoln County officials say signs will be posted and a public notification message was sent to the properties affected and adjacent to the site using a mass notification system.