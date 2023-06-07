Two Firefighters Injured After Vehicle Collides With Fire Truck

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Lucia Riverbend Fire Department was responding to a call using lights and sirens when their fire truck was hit by another vehicle, according to a news release.

A total of three people, including two firefighters, were transported to area hospitals following the three-vehicle accident near the intersection of NC 16 and Horseshoe Bend Beach Road in northeastern Gaston County.

Officials say the firefighters have been treated and released for their injuries. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.