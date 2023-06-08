Code Orange Air Quality Alert in Effect Thursday

AM Headlines:

Code Orange Alert Day Smoke levels once again will lower air quality

Clouds clear through the day

Warming up and staying dry through Saturday

Cold front brings rain/storms Sunday PM – Monday Discussion:

Low pressure remains over Eastern Canada, directing smoke from ongoing wildfires south into the northeast and southeast US. Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for today and likely again tomorrow before the low begins to shift off the coast. Sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors. Clouds begin to clear today with highs a bit below average — reaching the upper 70s later this afternoon. High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will keep our forecast quiet through the start of the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. This surface high will scoot off the coast late in the weekend allowing a cold front to track toward the region early next week. Showers and a few storms are possible, beginning Sunday night. Soggy outlook for Monday as that cold front moves through the region. We’ll begin to dry out Tuesday with highs bouncing back into the mid 80s.