Gradually Improving Air Quality, Plus Warming Temperatures
Temperatures warm through the weekend
Air Quality Forecast:
– Code Orange Air Quality in effect Friday for Mecklenburg and Union Counties
– Code Yellow likely Saturday meaning smoke/haze is improving
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny and nice. Highs near 80.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s with PM scattered showers.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin