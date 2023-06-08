Gradually Improving Air Quality, Plus Warming Temperatures

Air Quality Forecast:

– Code Orange Air Quality in effect Friday for Mecklenburg and Union Counties

– Code Yellow likely Saturday meaning smoke/haze is improving

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny and nice. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s with PM scattered showers.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin