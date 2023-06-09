Air Quality Improves This Weekend
AM Headlines
- Code Orange Air Quality Warning Friday
- Sunny, dry and pleasant afternoon
- Heating up this weekend
- Warm front lifts across the region Sunday
- Scattered Showers/Storms PM
- Cold front brings more rain Monday
Discussion
Air Quality Issues Will Improve this Weekend
Smoke will still cause some air quality issues for the Charlotte metro area today. A code orange air quality alert is in effect. Conditions will improve this weekend as the pattern shifts and low pressure moves off the Canadian coast.
Pleasant start to the weekend, storms return Sunday PM
Highs today will reach the low 80s. It will be dry (dew points the 40s) and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid 80s Saturday. The weekend will start out beautiful but a warm front will lift across the region Sunday evening bringing scattered showers back to the region.
Soggy Start to Work Week
Monday will be soggy with scattered storms as a cold front shifts across the region. A few stronger storms will be possible so it is something to watch. The front will settle south of the region Monday night. Temps will warm to near average by mid-week.