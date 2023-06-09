Air Quality Improves This Weekend

AM Headlines

Code Orange Air Quality Warning Friday

Sunny, dry and pleasant afternoon

Heating up this weekend

Warm front lifts across the region Sunday Scattered Showers/Storms PM

Cold front brings more rain Monday Discussion

Air Quality Issues Will Improve this Weekend

Smoke will still cause some air quality issues for the Charlotte metro area today. A code orange air quality alert is in effect. Conditions will improve this weekend as the pattern shifts and low pressure moves off the Canadian coast.

Pleasant start to the weekend, storms return Sunday PM

Highs today will reach the low 80s. It will be dry (dew points the 40s) and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid 80s Saturday. The weekend will start out beautiful but a warm front will lift across the region Sunday evening bringing scattered showers back to the region.

Soggy Start to Work Week

Monday will be soggy with scattered storms as a cold front shifts across the region. A few stronger storms will be possible so it is something to watch. The front will settle south of the region Monday night. Temps will warm to near average by mid-week.