Charlotte Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor Shares His Story on Rising

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Hollanshead joined Rising’s Rachael Maurer on Friday to tell his story of being saved by CPR.

Hollanshead collapsed while training for an Iron Man race at just 32 years old. An ER nurse nearby came to his rescue, administering CPR until an AED could be used.

Hollanshead’s life was saved.

Now, Hollanshead shares the message of importance of CPR and AEDs. It is vital people know where to find AEDs, for quick access in the most important moments.

Charlotte has CPR classes available through the American Heart Association. You can find a link to those classes and more information by visiting their website here.