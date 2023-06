1/32

2/32

3/32

4/32

5/32



6/32

7/32

8/32

9/32

10/32



11/32

12/32

13/32

14/32

15/32



16/32

17/32

18/32

19/32

20/32



21/32

22/32

23/32

24/32

25/32



26/32

27/32

28/32

29/32

30/32



31/32

32/32

































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Taste Of Charlotte returned for another great weekend of celebrating local restaurants and food vendors.

The event will run till 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11th for all the foodies that still want a taste.

Check out this awesome gallery from Taste Of Charlotte.

Photographer: Dee Michel