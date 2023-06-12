Charlotte Dads Group Organizes Fathers Eve Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Charlotte Dads Group Justin Knapik stops by Rising to talk about their annual upcoming Fathers eve event on June 17th, 2023. The annual event will be at Ace No. 3 in Belmont starting at 6pm and continue at Abari Game Bar after dinner. It’s the largest event for the year for Charlotte Dads Group, and for Kapik – a time to meet other dads in the Charlotte area and talk about dad life.

If you have any interest in joining the Charlotte Dads Group, you can find the group on Facebook.