CMPD Investigates Multiple Homicides & Shootings Over Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A violent weekend in the Queen City.

Community activists are calling on parents to step up as summer approaches and kids get out of school.

CMPD is investigating three homicides and multiple shootings from over the weekend.

Police shut down Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue on Saturday night.

CMPD says officers heard gunshots coming from within a large crowd of young people gathered there.

MEDIC transported one person from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

It was part of a busy weekend for officers.