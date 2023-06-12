Cold Front Brings Scattered Showers and Storms Monday

AM Headlines:

Ongoing AM rain/storms, quieting mid-morning w/ more storms late afternoon

A boundary will stall south of the region keeping some chance of rain mid-week

Heating up the late week with highs near 90 by Friday

Unsettled weekend with a series of cold fronts through the area Discussion:

A cold front is making moves on the area this morning. Expect showers and a few storms through the early half of the morning rush hour. We’ll get a break in the rain from mid-morning through early afternoon before a few storms develop along the cold front as it passes over the Piedmont. The front will stall south of the area Tuesday. Depending on how close it is to the area, and if it lifts north, we could see more evening showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temps will reach the low to mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Temps will begin to heat up late week with highs nearing 90 by Friday. A series of cold fronts will keep the forecast active this weekend with on-and-off rain chances and temps steamy with highs in the upper 80s through Sunday.