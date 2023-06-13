Isolated Afternoon Storm Chances, Heating Up Late Week

AM Headlines:

A stalled front will keep isolated storm chances in the forecast

Heating up late this week

On and Off Weekend Storm Chances Discussion:

A stalled front will remain just south and east of the area today. This will churn up showers and some storms near the boundary. There is an isolated storm chance for the far southern fringe of the area tonight. Highs today will reach the low 80s — slightly below average — with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Temps will warm into the mid-80s tomorrow as the boundary slides further north. Isolated to widely scattered afternoon storm chances will bubble up from this boundary through Thursday. A cold front on Friday won’t bring much rain to the area, but it will shift the pattern for the weekend. Highs will climb to near 90 by the end of the week as the humidity cranks up this weekend, it will feel like the low 90s across the region. A series of fronts will follow the first bringing unsettled weather for Father’s Day Weekend with on-and-off rain and storm chances.