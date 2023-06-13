Lenoir Woman Suffering Drug Overdose Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. – We’re hearing from the family of a Lenoir woman killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say she charged at officers with two knives, while suffering a drug overdose.

Family has identified the woman shot and killed as 46-year-old Shellabell Tester.

Her brother Phillip says family members called for help after she overdosed on pills, while on meth, on Tuesday morning.

“We don’t know how many she took. Don’t know what they were. That’s why we called 911,” Phillip Tester says.

They wanted to get her to the hospital, but didn’t expect her to be killed in an officer-involved shooting.

“Said she didn’t wanna go to Caldwell Memorial Hospital, and she wanted to go to Hickory,” Tester says.

When Medics went inside the home on Starcross Lane, around 7:30 a.m., investigators say she pulled two knives.

“He kicked the door in and she did have the knives in her hand, and he tased her,” Phillip says.

Investigators say she momentarily dropped the knives.

But then they say she picked them back up and started charging at officers in a narrow hallway.

“She was able to pick them knives back up and come on after the cop again, and that’s when he shot her, four times,” Phillip says.

Medics on scene transported her to Caldwell UNC Hospital, but she died on the way.

Tester’s brother says she was a good woman but suffered from drug problems.

“My opinion, he could have went in a different way about doing that. I don’t feel like he had to stand there and shoot four times,” he says.

The officer who fired will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The North Carolina SBI has taken over the investigation.