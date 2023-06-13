Text2Win A Digital Copy Of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.

Text “PLUMBER” to 31403 by 9 PM Thursday, June 22nd, for your chance to win a digital copy of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie“. Ten winners will each receive a code to redeem the movie on the Movies Anywhere website or app.*

Showcasing an all-star lineup to voice the iconic pop culture characters, THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE stars Chris Pratt (Jurassic World franchise), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Lego Movie), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho, The Queen’s Gambit), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Seth Rogan (Neighbors, An American Pickle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Fred Armisen (“Wednesday,” Portlandia).

*Digital code valid from 6/13/23 to 6/13/24. Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Digital code redemption is subject to prior acceptance of license terms and conditions. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for code redemption and other applicable terms and conditions. Code may be used once only, is not transferable and cannot be sold. Void where prohibited. © 2022 Movies Anywhere.

Clips and Giveaway courtesy of: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Digital Text Contest Official Rules

June 13, 2023.

10 Winners: Ten winners will receive a digital copy of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (ARP $0).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the keyword or phrase stated in the contest details to 31403 before the contest closes (Deadline for entries). Winners will be randomly selected when the contest closes and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Deadline for entries is 9 PM Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

If the user is not already a WCCB VIP Text Club member, they will be prompted to join and will receive up to 2 messages/requests.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, RKP Media and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided and may receive up to 2 messages/requests at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com/terms.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) While every effort is made for prize accuracy, the movie format (Blu-ray™, DVD, digital etc.) could change without notice.

7) Winners will be notified by text no later than one hour after the contest deadline with instructions on how to claim the prize. Prize must be claimed within 4 weeks of notification. Please don’t come to the station unless instructed to do so.

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

(Closed on holidays)