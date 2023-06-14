Coffee Or A Cold One: Inside Sycamore’s New Taproom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The wait is over! Sycamore Brewery opened its doors of their new 2-story location in South End with a soft opening in early June. The grand opening will be held on June 22nd and last until July 2nd.

The original Sycamore location was 1,600 square feet, and the new location is over 21,000 square feet.

“We are still a beer garden, taproom but now we have a full service restaurant and kitchen. Food for lunch to dinner, and we have a fully functioning cafe that starts at 7 am.” says VP of Marketing – JT Burke.

Since Sycamore’s inception 10 years ago, the popular craft beer brand has been on the rise and is sold in 7 states. When the pandemic hit, it was tough on all of the Charlotte local businesses including Sycamore. The key to survival? Their loyal customers.

“I think the outcome and support we received during the pandemic was tremendous. We tried new things and people where there along side us supporting us. It definitely shows with this new taproom too, those supporters 3 years ago are here cheering us on.” says Burke.