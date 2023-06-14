PM Storms Bubble Up Along Boundary

AM Headlines:

Scattered PM Storms

Heating up Late Week

Summer-Like Pattern for the Weekend

Wet Outlook Next Week Discussion:

A boundary will lift and stall across the Carolinas today. This will help trigger afternoon and evening storms across the region with a greater severe threat to our south. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Temps will climb Thursday into the mid-80s as a cold front approaches from the north. More scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible. Temps heat up Friday to near 90s degrees as a typical summer-time pattern sets up for the weekend. The cold front will likely stall near the area keeping isolated to scattered storm chances in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s each afternoon. Will Father’s Day be a washout? Right now it’s not looking that way, but have a backup plan if you have anything scheduled for outside on Sunday. Next week looks much wetter as a soggy pattern sets up keeping rain and storm chances in view through much of the week.