Temperatures Warm Through The End Of The Week
Rain chances stay in the forecast through Friday
Forecast:
Tonight: Evening scattered showers and isolated storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Showers will be isolated. This will be the warmest day of the week. Highs top out near 90.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. PM showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.