Temperatures Warm Through The End Of The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Evening scattered showers and isolated storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Showers will be isolated. This will be the warmest day of the week. Highs top out near 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. PM showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.