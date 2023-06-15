Female In Crosswalk Hit And Killed By Vehicle In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say a female was killed after getting hit by a vehicle while she was crossing Cherry Road in a crosswalk. The accident happened Wednesday, June 15th just before 2pm in Rock Hill.

Officers say a 2009 Ford F-150 was making a right turn from Cel-River Road onto Cherry Road when the driver struck the female while she was in the crosswalk.

She died from the injuries she sustained in the accident. Police say the driver of the Ford was issued a citation for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device. The investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.