Heating Up, Chance PM Storms

AM Headlines:

Feeling more muggy

Isolated to scattered PM Storms

Cold front arrives Friday bringing more chance PM Storms

Hot and dry weekend

Soggy and cooler next week Discussion:

It’s feeling a bit more muggy this morning with temps in the mid to upper 60s across the region. Highs will top out in the mid 80s today. A stalled and weakening boundary will trigger isolated to widely scattered storms this afternoon. A cold front will move through the region tomorrow. Temps will climb to near 90 with scattered afternoon storms. This front will move south of the region, with conditions looking drier this weekend as high pressure fills in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with just isolated rain chances Father’s Day night. A disturbance will make for a very soggy week next week. We will have to watch for possible flooding. Temps will run 5-10 degrees below average as we officially begin Summer.