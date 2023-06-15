Homicide Investigation In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday, June 14th.

Detectives responded to a call on Mount Holy-Huntersville Road around 2:00 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim who sustained an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is currently underway, CMPD is asking anyone with information to visit charlottecrimestoppers.com or call 704-432-TIPS.