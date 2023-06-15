Isolated Showers & Hot Close To The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Evening scattered showers and isolated storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Most neighborhoods will stay dry, but isolated PM storms are possible. This will be the warmest day of the week. Highs top out near 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90. Rain and storm chances increase late.

Next Week: Unsettled with below average temperatures most of the week.

Tropics:

We are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This has a low 30% chance of development over the next 7-days.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin