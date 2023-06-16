Hot and Steamy Friday, but a Pleasant and Dry Father’s Day Weekend
AM Headlines:
- Isolated PM Storms w/ afternoon cold front
- Hot and dry Father’s Day Weekend
- Disturbance will make for an unsettled week next week
- Well below average temps
- Steady rain, possible flooding
Discussion:
A cold front will move through the region today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon with an isolated chance of a few thunderstorms. The front will pass well south of the region tonight with high pressure filling in this weekend. This will make for a great Father’s Day weekend forecast. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but without much humidity, it will feel dry under sunny skies. Next week will be a much different story. A warm front will lift across the region Sunday night and stall across the area. This will bring steady rain and a threat of flooding for the area as rain remains in the forecast for much of the next week. As of now…1-3″ is likely for the region through Friday.