Sunny, Hot & Dry Weekend

Alerts:

We have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the next two days in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties. This is due to high counts of ground-level ozone and smoke from Canadian wildfires. This Code Orange mainly impacts sensitive groups.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated PM storms. Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Rain and storm chances increase late – overnight.

Next Week: Unsettled with below average temperatures most of the week.

Have a great weekend and happy Father’s Day to you dads!

Kaitlin