CATS Announces Juneteenth Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) –The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

The normal operating schedule will resume Tuesday, June 20.

All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Monday, June 19, with no modifications for the holiday.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).