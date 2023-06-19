Charlotte Amazon Driver Killed In Alleged Road Rage Incident In California

CALIFORNIA – A Charlotte family is mourning the loss of a husband and father of two children.

Investigators say Ilkhom Shodiev was working as an Amazon driver in California when he was shot and killed in an apparent road road incident.

After getting shot on I-5, he drove off of the freeway and hit two parked cars and the building.

No one else was hit as witnesses called this a miracle.

Police have given no motive as they continue to search for the shooting suspect.

Shodiev’s family has started a GoFundMe page in his memory that will benefit his children’s education.