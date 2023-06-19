Flooding Threat Increases w/ Heavy Rain This Week

AM Headlines:

Rain will begin by mid-morning

Isolated Severe Threat Today Damaging wind greatest concern

Heavy rain through the week w/ BIG flooding concerns 3-5″ likely with up to 6-8″ possible..

Well below average temps

Heavy rain begins to taper off this weekend..

Watching the Tropics for Bret.. Discussion:

Prepare for a very soggy week with the threat of flooding across the region as 3-5″+ of rainfall is likely through Wednesday and more rain is possible through the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 80s today with clouds filling in through the next few hours. Rain will begin by mid-morning. A few stronger storms are possible this afternoon during peak daytime heating with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. Low pressure will keep rain locked in overnight with heavy downpours possible through tomorrow morning which will make for a dangerous morning commute. Temps will only reach the mid to upper 70s through the end of the work week with heavy rain through Friday. Flooding issues will be possible beginning tonight or tomorrow with a flood watch likely issues within the next 24 hours. In total some areas could see more than 6-8″ of rain through the weekend. Heavy rain will begin to taper off this weekend as temps begin to warm back into the low to mid-80s.

Tropics:

Two areas to watch in the Eastern Atlantic. Waters are unseasonably warm off the coast of Africa for this time of year. In fact, these are temps we don’t expect to see until late August or early September. Invest 92-L will likely become Bret later today. This system is days out from having any land interaction and with low wind shear and plenty of moisture, it will be something to watch as it moves toward the Caribbean later this week. The second system is still very disorganized and has a low chance of development in the next week.