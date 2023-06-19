Rounds Of Heavy Rain Expected Through The Week

Alerts:

Flash Flood Watch in effect from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon across the Mountains and western Foothills.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue through the evening. Lows only fall into the upper 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

Tuesday: Patchy AM fog. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Breezy. Below average temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

NEW Tropics:

Tropical Storm Bret has formed. Tap here is the latest.

