Tropical Storm Bret Has Formed In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the central Atlantic. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane as it tracks westward across the Atlantic.

Formation in this part of the Atlantic Ocean in June is pretty rare. This area (between Africa and the Lesser Antilles) is called the Main Development Region or the MDR. In fact, there has only been one Atlantic storm in the tropical Atlantic that has reached hurricane strength in the month of June. That was Trinidad in 1933.

Environmental conditions for this system are conducive to further development. Sea surface temperatures are much warmer than average which will aid in further strengthening. Mid-level moisture is plentiful and shear is relatively low, meaning conditions are favorable for the storm to strengthen through mid-week as it nears the Lesser Antilles Islands. It will likely become the first hurricane of the season by Wednesday night or Thursday.

Mid-level vertical shear is forecast to increase by mid-week which will likely keep the storm from intensifying further.

Arlene was the first named storm of the season. It strengthened into a tropical storm earlier this month.

