Teacher Goes To Police After Months Of Alleged Anti-Semitic Harassment From Student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A sixth grader in Massachussetts made a drawing of Hitler and gave it to his Jewish social studies teacher. It’s just one example of how Morrison Robblee claims he was harassed for months by this child. The 12-year-old now faces a misdemeanor criminal charge, after Robblee went to the police. Robblee claims school administrators “swept this under the rug” and he resigned. Is charging the 12 year old going to erase the hate?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode