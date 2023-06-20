Flood Watch in Effect Through Thursday

AM Headlines:

Flood Watch north of I-85 until Thursday 6pm Additional 2-4″ possible

Heavy rain/ storms continue through the end of the week

Temps begin to warm this weekend

TS Bret in the Atlantic, High chance of another TD later this week Discussion:

Low pressure system will stall in the southeast bringing more heavy rain and storms through the end of the week. Flood watch in effect through 6pm Thursday. Heavy rain is falling across the mountains and foothills this morning. This is where the flash flooding threat is greatest. However, after heavy rain yesterday for parts of the region, any additional training cells could produce more flash flooding through the end of the week. Low pressure will begin to lift out of the region late in the week. Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend and any additional rainfall could cause problems with flooding. Temps will remain below average through Thursday with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. Temps will begin to warm this weekend back into the weekend with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.