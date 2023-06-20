Flooding Threat Continues Through The Week
Rounds of rain continues through the week
Alerts:
– Flood Watch in effect through Thursday across the Mountains, Foothills and most of the Piedmont
Forecast:
Tonight: Patchy fog and breezy. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Lows: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: E 10-20. Isolated flooding likely.
Wednesday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible.
Thursday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible.
Friday: A bit warmer with scattered showers and storms.
Stay safe and have a wonderful week!
Kaitlin