Flooding Threat Continues Through The Week

Alerts:

– Flood Watch in effect through Thursday across the Mountains, Foothills and most of the Piedmont

Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog and breezy. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Lows: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: E 10-20. Isolated flooding likely.

Wednesday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible.

Thursday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible.

Friday: A bit warmer with scattered showers and storms.

Stay safe and have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin