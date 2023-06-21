Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office Urges Residents To Prepare For Potential Severe Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office urges Mecklenburg County residents to prepare for the potential of severe weather that may occur Wednesday through Friday, June 23rd. The main threats to be aware of include heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes. Residents are encouraged to have a plan in place, know how to receive warnings, and a place for shelter. It is important to be weather aware and monitor local forecasts.

To receive accurate and timely local emergency alerts register for CharMeck Alerts at charmeckalerts.com. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for weather updates and follow Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management on Twitter and Instagram for real time updates and alerts. Emergency officials recommend residents use the following safety tips to prepare for severe weather: