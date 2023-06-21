Flash Flood Risk Continues, But Improvements Are In Sight

Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog and breezy. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Lows: Mid 60s. Wind: NE 10-20.

Thursday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible along with isolated strong storms.

Friday: A bit warmer with scattered showers and storms.

Saturday: A few showers are possible, but conditions are improving! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Near average temperatures and more sunshine!

Stay safe!

Kaitlin