Flash Flood Risk Continues, But Improvements Are In Sight
Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of the area through Thursday
Forecast:
Tonight: Patchy fog and breezy. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Lows: Mid 60s. Wind: NE 10-20.
Thursday: Showers, patchy fog and below average temperatures. Flooding possible along with isolated strong storms.
Friday: A bit warmer with scattered showers and storms.
Saturday: A few showers are possible, but conditions are improving! Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Near average temperatures and more sunshine!
Stay safe!
Kaitlin