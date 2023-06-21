Soaking Rain, Flooding Threat Continues

AM Headlines:

Flood watch remains in effect

First day of summer — temps will run 15 degrees below average

Storms Thursday PM

Heavy rain tapers this weekend

Temps warm back into the upper 80s Sunday – early next week Discussion:

Low pressure system located in Georgia will continue to pump moisture into the Carolinas, keeping waves of rain and storms in the forecast. Some areas have received 1-2″ of rainfall while others have received more than 6″ over the last 48 hours. Flood watch remains in effect through Thursday with the highest flash flooding risk across areas already hit hard by heavy rain and the foothills. The low will begin to lift Thursday into Friday. This will likely trigger some stronger afternoon thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. Rain will become more scattered this weekend as highs warm back in the mid 80s by Saturday. Seasonable highs return Sunday into early next week.