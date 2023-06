MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Flood waters aren’t just impacting people. Horse pastures in Mooresville were under feet of water on Tuesday.

Farm owner Stacia Strong took video when she went out to check on the horses who live in the fields.

The horses were fine, dry and safe in a nearby run-in. But their pasture was underwater, almost reaching the top of the fence in one area, and damaging fencing in another.