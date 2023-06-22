Improving Forecast, But Scattered Showers Close Out The Week

Tonight: Scattered showers with patchy fog. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Friday: A bit warmer. Scattered showers and storms, but more breaks!

Saturday: A few showers are possible, but conditions are improving – this is more of a typical summertime pattern. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Temperatures push 90 with plenty of sunshine!

Tropics:

– Tropical Storm Bret will move across the Lesser Antilles this evening. Bret is no threat to the United States.

– The tropical wave right behind Bret is now Tropical Depression Four. This is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy on Friday. This too is no threat to the Carolinas. It will encounter increasing wind shear and fall apart.