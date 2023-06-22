New Funding Helping To Preserve Historic Black Church In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you walk down the halls of First Baptist Church West, you’re taking a look at pieces of history.

The church which was established in 1867 is the oldest black baptist church in Charlotte.

The original church was built from the ground up – much of the manual labor done by members of the congregation.

The church eventually relocated to Oaklawn Avenue where the new church was designed by Harvey Gantt, the first black mayor of Charlotte.

“What Harvey did for us is not just provide a facility and a design, but he gave us a blueprint and design of how we can move forward in the future,” Pastor Ricky Woods said.

It’s now one of 40 sites representing African American history set to receive funding through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“We need landmarks that speak to what past generations have invested in, what they valued and what they passed on to us. In the hopes that we would value it as well and ensure its continuation,” Woods said.

Pastor Ricky Woods said the facility is almost 50 years old and is in need of repairs and upgrades.

“It’s not just the sanctuary, but the exterior. You can see some areas from the exterior where we have some brick coming loose,” Woods said.

Much of the funding will go toward preserving the sanctuary with repairs to the roof and baptismal area, but Woods said preserving the history of the church goes beyond the building.

“It’s not just the building, it is the set of values. Values of perseverance, values of resistance, values of commitment and determination.”

Its those values, Woods said, that will help the church continue to have an impact now and for years to come.